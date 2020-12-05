MAINE, USA — NEWS CENTER Maine is pleased to share that we have received three 2020 Regional Murrow Awards.

Congrats to our team for the Overall Excellence Award amongst small market New England stations, and special shoutouts to Bill Green, Kirk Cratty, Shannon Moss, and Derek Thayer for their Murrow awards

Region 10 includes work from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients show the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of electronic journalism.

Digital News Organizations, Network entrants, and Student Murrow Awards move on to be judged at the national level, with winners announced later this year.

Let's take a look back at the winning pieces from NCM.

Shannon Moss and Derek Thayer, winner of Region 10's Hard News category: "Bubblegum Murderer"

When Portland police found the frozen body of a Margarita Fisenko Scott, it took a team of investigators to help solve the crime. But without the department's evidence technicians and what they were able to find, a victim and her family may never have gotten justice.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: 'Some of this is great science, some of it pure luck': The surprising twist that helped solve a Maine murder

Kirk Cratty and Bill Green, winner of Region 10's Excellence in Video category: "Sailing in Hard Water"

An ice boat racing across a frozen lake is not often seen in Maine. The reasons are simple. There aren't many such boats and conditions are rarely right.

2019 was a great year for iceboating in Maine. The biggest group of sailors are in the Chickawaukie Ice Boat Club in Camden.

READ THE FULL STORY HERE: Ice is nice for Chickawaukie Ice Boat Club

Click here for the complete list of 2020 Regional Murrow Award winners.

