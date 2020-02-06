MAINE, USA — It’s June. In a normal world, that would be graduations, proms, and senior days. This time of the year is a transitional phase for many, and while that hasn’t changed amid the coronavirus pandemic, the typical festivities and milestone events have.

From ‘patio proms’ and virtual graduations to drive-by parades and fireworks, educators and parents across Maine have gotten creative to give the class of 2020 the celebrations they deserve.

“This whole situation has been very difficult for them, they were really looking forward to all the senior experiences - including prom! Since that was taken away from them, we wanted to make something up for them!" Bangor High School graduate parent Lisa Plunkett said, who put on a surprise ‘patio prom’ for her daughter.

So as Maine graduates cope with the ‘new normal’ NEWS CENTER Maine wants to share messages and words of wisdom with the graduating class of 2020.

Bill Green: Nothing in life is guaranteed

"Go forth and reach for all the goodness you can, share some of that goodness along the way. Congratulations, and remember—don't go braggin' just because you're from Maine."

Shannon Moss: The greatest risk is not taking one

"You're already facing and overcoming adversity. That, and failure and mistakes—well, they're gonna happen...and they're usually disguised as opportunities to learn and to only grow stronger.

It is your time, and the whole world is ahead of you. So get out there, be bold, be courageous, go live your dream, find your dream. Do what makes you happy. And remember, as you're on your journey, the greatest risk is not taking one."

This will be updated with new messages from the NEWS CENTER Maine team, congrats to the class of 2020!

