NEWS CENTER Maine employee dies in fall from tower in Union, Village Soup reports

James Larner, 74, of Bangor worked part-time as an engineer with us at NEWS CENTER Maine.

UNION, Maine — A current part-time engineer at NEWS CENTER Maine Jim Lardner, 74, died Wednesday.

Village Soup reports Lardner fell from a communication tower in Union just before 1 p.m.

"Jim was a lot of fun, always happy to talk, share a story. A smart, hard working, real Maine guy. One of those people the audience never sees, but whose work was critical to them being able to watch TV for many, many years," NEWS CENTER Maine's Don Carrigan wrote in an email to NCM staff.

Village Soup reports during authorities investigation, they did not find any foul play or anything suspicious. Lardner had a harness and carabiner clips and was believed to be “hooked” in according to a close friend that was on scene, the department reported.