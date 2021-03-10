New state record set at Pumpkinfest in Damariscotta

Edwin Pierpont of Jefferson set a new Maine record for giant pumpkins with a mammoth 2,121.5 pound pumpkin.

DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — Edwin Pierpont of Jefferson set a new Maine record for giant pumpkins, squashing the competition with a mammoth 2,121.5 pound pumpkin at the annual weigh-in for the Damariscotta PumpkinFest.

It was the second time in a week Pierpont had broken the record. On Thursday, he had another pumpkin weigh in at slightly under 2,000 pounds at the Deerfield Fair in New Hampshire. Because that pumpkin was grown in Maine, it set a new State record, which lasted less than four days.

At Sunday’s weigh-in in Damariscotta, there were three very large pumpkins competing for the prize and top honors, but as the scales told the story, and Pierpont easily took the top honors. His pumpkin was measured to be physically the largest ever grown in Maine, as well as the heaviest.

Second place honors went to Scott St. Lawrence of Lyman, whose pumpkin weighed in at 1,959 pounds, and third went to Elroy Morgan, of Charleston at 1,870.5 pounds.

Many of the huge pumpkins will be displayed on the town Main Street next weekend, transformed into works of art for this year’s PumpkinFest.