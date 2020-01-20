HERMON, Maine — "Fresh powder" is something every ski fan loves to hear. However, that joyful slogan hasn't been used often this winter. Warm temperatures and rain have plagued Maine's ski mountains this winter.

At small local hills, the lack of snow has been an issue. Smaller mountains, like New Hermon, don't have all the snow-making abilities bigger mountains in the northern and western parts of the state do.

“It was one of those winters where it started out really cold in November and so thinking like yeah this is going to be a nice winter. We had rain had a lot of warm temperatures and it was a lot of anticipation," Ski Patroler Everson Stinson said.

Bob Whitcomp and his entire family run New Hermon Mountain. He says business has been good, but he loved to seeing the snow this weekend.

"This doesn’t hurt, that’s for sure. It’s been a tough year... it’s been a tough year making snow and it’s been a hard start," Whitcomp said.

What the 20-trail mountain lacks in size, it makes up for in atmosphere. The Whitcomp family tries to make the "family feel" apparent throughout the whole ski area.

“It’s the kind of place where parents feel safe leaving their kids and we all look out for one another," Stinson says.

The mountain is home to ski clubs like the Penobscot Valley Ski Club. The club is for skiers ages 7-14. The skiers practice in Hermon for their races during the season.

“We are so fortunate to have a mountain so close by to bring our kids to, to practice racing," Kristy McClure of the ski club says.

The family-friendly atmosphere is a big part of the mountain's draw. Now, the fresh snow is an added draw.

As we head into the heart of the winter, Whitcomp says he wants more snow and no more rain.

“Let’s lookout for rain, let’s hope that’s over with, and one real blizzard would be so nice but who knows!”

