NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Two U.S. senators have issued statements following the news that a New Hampshire airman was one of two people killed in a U.S. Air Force plane crash Monday in Afghanistan.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen from New Hampshire issued a statement on the death of Captain Ryan S. Phaneuf, 30, of Hudson, New Hampshire, who was killed in the line of duty while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel:

“My heart is heavy to learn of the tragic loss of Captain Ryan Phaneuf in the line of duty,” Shaheen said. “My thoughts and deepest condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends and fellow Airmen during this tremendously painful time. Ryan made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country, and I join a grateful nation and all Granite Staters in honoring the life and service of this brave, young American. We owe Ryan and his family a tremendous debt.”

Senator Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire also released a statement, saying, “I am devastated to hear of the passing of Air Force Captain Ryan S. Phaneuf who died while bravely serving our country, and my prayers are with his family and loved ones at this tragic time. His death is a somber reminder of all the men and women in uniform currently in harm’s way in Afghanistan and around the world, putting their lives on the line to keep us safe, secure, and free. I am profoundly grateful for the service of Captain Phaneuf, may he rest in peace.”

