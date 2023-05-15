NH hospital seeing baby boom among operating room staff

Nine staff members who work in the operating room are expectant mothers, while a tenth person gave birth earlier this month, the hospital said.

DOVER, N.H. — A New Hampshire hospital is seeing a baby boom among its operating room staff.

At Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, nine staff members who work in the operating room are expectant mothers, while a tenth staff member gave birth earlier this month, a news release from the hospital said Monday.

Pregnant staff members include registered nurses, surgical technologists, nurse anesthetists, and nurse practitioners, among other professionals, according to the release.

"The team isn’t sure 'why now,' but most are first-time moms (just three have given birth before) and more girls are expected than boys," the release said.

The women's due dates range from June through October.

And even though the nine staff members are set to be on maternity leave in the coming months, Wentworth-Douglass said it does not expect staffing levels to be disrupted.