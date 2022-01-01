New gas detector law takes effect in Maine on January 1

Hotels, motels, nonprofits, multi-family homes, shelters, and businesses must install one in any room where there's a gas or propane-fueled appliance.

MAINE, USA — A new Maine law kicking off on January 1 requires gas detectors in some commercial businesses and residential properties.

The new law responds to the deadly explosion two years ago in Farmington.

This device is different from a smoke detector or a carbon monoxide detector. Vachon said if you have a propane or natural gas appliance, you need to get one for the safety of you and your loved ones.

Bangor Fire Department Inspector Adam Vachon said many people might not meet the deadline because many hardware stores in Maine are out of the detectors. He encourages people to order them online.

"When there is any sort of a gas event, early detection is very important, so just knowing that there's an issue as soon as possible like I said the outcome should be much better as far as life safety and even saving property as well," Vachon said.

"This all came to be after the Farmington explosion in 2019. Someone noticed that there was some more that we could do as far as early notification of gas leaks," Vachon said.

A detector will cost you between $30 and $60.

"My aunt's daughter, her husband, and their two children all died in their sleep because of a propane leak. They all died together," Bob Alexander, landlord and treasurer for the Greater Bangor Apartment Owners and Managers Association, said.

Alexander said maybe if they had a gas detector installed at home, they would still be here.

T h e Maine legislature passed a law in June requiring installing detectors with alarms anywhere propane, natural gas, or liquified petroleum gas is used at these locations:

Businesses

Rental properties

Multi-family houses

Hotels, motels, inns, and

Children's shelters or homes

Sorority/fraternity houses

Dorms

Mercantile occupancies

Assembly occupancies

"It goes into effect the first, but I don't think most of us are going to be able to comply because. We can't find them," Alexander said.

Ordering the detectors online is an option. Vachon said right now, fire departments are trying to get the word out.

"Safety and safety of our tenants and safety of our buildings—that's primary," Alexander said.

Vachon said most gas detectors are typically plugged in or installed low to the floor, right by the appliance. Natural gas detectors should be placed high by the ceiling.