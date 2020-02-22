PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The governors of Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Maine say they're planning new regulations to reduce the use of a group of industrial chemicals primarily used in cooling, to ease the impact of climate change.

The states are preparing to regulate hydrofluorocarbons, or HFCs. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says they must use every tool available to take urgent action on climate change. Massachusetts Republican Gov.

Charlie Baker says that for Massachusetts to reach its ambitious greenhouse gas reduction targets, it needs to act to curb high-emitting sources like HFCs. Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says states can forge important progress in fighting climate change.