PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — The Constitution starts with the words, "We the People." And on this Constitution Day, 94 new citizens joined the ranks of those people already under the protection of our nation's founding document.

The naturalization ceremony took place Monday morning at the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine.

Uniting in chorus for the oath of citizenship were accents from 36 countries including Russia, Syria and Mexico.

"I'm very excited for this event," said Bashar Mahdi who immigrated to the U.S. from Iraq. "I feel that I'm reborn. Reborn to belong to a nation that actually would provide me the identity, a new identity, provide me with dignity, the freedom and all the human rights that humans require."

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the final draft of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. It has become a tradition to celebrate the day by swearing in new citizens. Across the country, about 45,000 immigrants will become Americans this week.

