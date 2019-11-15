READFIELD, Maine — Brian LeBlanc says many Americans take their citizenship for granted. On Friday, LeBlanc watched as his wife and daughter took the Oath of Allegiance as U.S. citizens, saying “I’m extremely proud of these guys.”

Analee LeBlanc and their daughter Yhancee, both born in the Phillippines, stood with 29 others on Friday to take the oath at Maranacook Middle School. The even was held there at the school’s invitation.

Governor Janet Mills used her now-familiar phrase “welcome home” as she spoke to the new citizens, saying Maine and the country need them.

“You are all important members of our community, vital and total members of Maines family,” Mills told the gathering. “Today our country and our state grow stronger because of you. Now when someone asks you where are you from, you should proudly say ‘I’m from Maine’.”

The new citizens represent 25 countries, but Mills told them their country is now America. She also said their culture helps to enrich the culture in Maine.

Dr. Michael Isaac, an Augusta physician who says he is originally from India, was another who took the oath. Isaac held his young son and stood with his wife, Katelyn after the ceremony. He said he has been in the United States for nearly twenty years, but had not taken the time until now to become a citizen.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” he said.

Asked how it felt to take the Oath, Isaac said it was “very emotional.”

“I felt very proud, happy and grateful to all the people who helped make that happen.”

A group of students called the school’s Acadia Team helped organize the event, and also interviewed the new citizens, the latest step in studying citizenship. One called it “really amazing” to watch people take the Oath. Nathan Monroe put it more simply.

“I thought it was pretty cool, you know?”

