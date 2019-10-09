RUMFORD, Maine — Anyone trying to get through downtown Rumford Tuesday morning was greeted with a young-looking moose who appeared to be a little lost.

David Adley posted videos of the moose literally walking in circles in downtown Rumford Tuesday around 7 a.m. at the end of Congress Street.

Maybe the four-legged creature was a little confused, maybe he was camera shy or maybe, like so many of us, he was dreading another day with his very large nose scrapping up on the grindstone.

Either way, the moose took a detour from his usual morning walk in the woods to peruse the businesses and sidewalks of downtown Rumford. Police were on the scene and made sure that the moose made it back home to the woods.

