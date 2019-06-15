DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine — Police say a moose smashed through the window of a vacant pizzeria in Maine.

Piscataquis County corrections officer Matt Poole snapped a photo of the moose stepping through broken glass onto East Main Street early Friday in Dover-Foxcroft.

The Dover-Foxcroft Police Department posted on Facebook, “We found the suspect and they are not in custody. Boring right?”

Maine has plenty of moose, and sometimes they wander into towns. But Police Chief Ryan Reardon said it was first time in 26 years he’d seen one run into a building.

State biologists estimate Maine’s moose population is between 50,000 and 70,000.