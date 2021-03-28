Money raised for funeral, children of victim in Short Sands Beach homicide

The GoFundMe page says Rhonda Pattelena leaves behind three boys: Bobby (17), Noah (14), and Jaxson (2).

YORK, Maine — A GoFundMe page for Rhonda Pattelena was created on Saturday by Melissa Matranga, who says Rhonda was her best friend.

"On Friday, March 26, 2021 heaven gained an angel," the GoFundMe page description begins. "My best friend Rhonda's life was taken away due to domestic violence. Her life was taken too soon and we are all still in shock. She was a single mother and leaves behind 3 beautiful boys, Bobby (17), Noah (14) and Jaxson (2)."

On Saturday, State Police said the autopsy performed on Pattelena showed she died from a blunt force head injury. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

State police have arrested Jeffrey Buchannan and charged him with her murder.

Police say Buchannan was Pattelena's domestic partner and the father of one of her children.

Matranga,'s GoFundMe page continues, "Rhonda was a beautiful, loving, caring, and generous person, she had such a big heart, she was always smiling and laughing. She was so full of life. Many of you have reached out and asked how you can help during this time. Please know that your kindness is appreciated as we navigate this heartbreaking tragedy. We ask, if you are able, to donate funds to help support the family with funeral service costs and the family's final wishes."

"The family needs your help now more than ever, and all donations of any amount are greatly appreciated. We can assure all of those who are able to donate that 100% of all funds raised will go to the funeral expenses and her children."