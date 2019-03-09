PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are looking for 52-years-old Charles Keith of Standish who went missing from the area of 75 Washington Avenue after a doctor’s appointment.

Portland Police posted on its Facebook page that he was last seen Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 11:30 AM.

Police describe Charles as 5 foot, 9 inches tall, with a thin build and shaggy gray hair. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. Police say the photo provided is a few years old and his hair is described as being grayer than in the photo.

Police say Charles is a stroke survivor and has some mental deficits from the stroke.

If you locate him please contact Portland dispatch center at (207) 874-8575.