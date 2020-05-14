GORHAM, Maine — One local military family knew they would have to say goodbye at some point, but didn't expect it to be during a time when it's difficult to shake hands and give a hug.

Chief Petty Officer Chris Zahn with The U.S. Coast Guard, has been re-stationed to Duluth, Minnesota along with his wife Jordan Kovach and their two sons, Sam and Emmett. The family has been living in Gorham for the past five years and has made many friends that are sad to see them go.

To give them a proper send-off, their friends organized a parade to drive by their house, many cars drove by including some fire trucks. Jordan's coworkers from the Gorham Fire Department sent all of their firetrucks to the house to say goodbye to their coworker and friend.

Those in the parade brought balloons and signs to wish the family good luck and show them how much they have come to mean to the community.

