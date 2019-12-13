NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine — A 54-year old grandfather who suffered horrific injuries after his motorcycle was hit head-on by a car in May recently came home from the hospital.

Police say the driver had cocaine and opioids in his system at the time of the crash.

Mike Adams lost a leg and suffered multiple broken bones.

Every day Mike is getting stronger..

When we visited him, he was fighting to get out of his chair and learn how to walk again. Amazing even to his own doctors and this is why.

"He flew over the car and I, unfortunately, saw his face hit the ground," his wife Lesley said.

Mike, his wife and several friends were on motorcycles, heading north on Route 4 in May. They were riding behind Mike, when this car, driven by Jacob Carlton, crossed the center line, slamming into Mike who couldn't get out of the way.

A nurse and an EMT came upon the horrific scene, they along with one of the riders helped stopped Mike's bleeding so he could be transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police later determined Carton was under the influence of cocaine and opioids.

Mike meanwhile, spent more than 30 days in the ICU.

"I was in a coma, so I remember waking up and saying where am I," he said.

Mike lost his right leg, a piece of skull had to be removed due to brain swelling and numerous bones in his body shattered.

It took several months before Mike was able to get out bed and into a wheelchair. All the while fighting to get stronger with grit and a positive attitude.

"He kept his sense of humor, the doctors and nurses liked him," his wife said.

After spending 7 months in the hospital, Mike finally came home earlier this month. The community has also rallied around the family raising money to help pay medical bills. The couple is living with Leslie's mom as Mike works on regaining his strength. His motivation?

"I will have a brand new Harley I will be on a new bike this summer," he said.

And his wife will be riding by his side.

Carlton, the driver of the car that hit Adams, has been charged with six felonies including two counts of aggravated assault, two charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and two charges of driving to endanger.

He has pleaded not guilty and could go to trial sometime next year.

NEWS CENTER Maine visitors are also reading:

Parents calling new rules at Bucksport Middle School 'gross'

Christmas brings 'honorary grandparents' and children together