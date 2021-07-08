'Mermaids' gather in Old Orchard Beach for swim classes

In a pool at the Alouette Beach Resort in Old Orchard Beach, a group of Mermaids gathered for their final class in Mermaid Swimming.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — In a pool at the Alouette Beach Resort in Old Orchard Beach, a group of mermaids gathered for their final class in mermaid swimming, ahead of graduating to full mermaids.

“The Alouette was gracious enough to allow us to use their pool before it opens to their guests, so we were very fortunate that they were willing to work with Adult Ed and let us use their pool,” said mermaid swimming instructor, Linda Holmes, who goes by "MerLin" in the pool.

Through Old Orchard Beach/Saco Adult and Community Education, Linda Holmes teaches Mermaid Swim classes. Holmes is a certified group exercise instructor and Red Cross swimming instructor.

“It’s very empowering, and I think personally it’s good for your joints. I love it. As a group exercise instructor, it works the full body. Workout core, glutes, shoulders. Total body workout, and it’s great to be in the water,” said Holmes.

“It feels wonderful just being in the water, having fun, being with other people that like to have fun,” said Angel Dapolito, also known at MerKara.

“Everybody should try Mermaiding ‘cause it really does take the edge off, I think,” said Cecilia Estrada (MerCelia).