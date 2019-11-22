MILLINOCKET, Maine — The town of Millinocket Police Dept. has sworn in a new member.

Her name is Sadie Sue! She's only weeks old and is a hypoallergenic golden doodle.

She was sworn in on Monday at a council meeting to serve as the police department's therapy dog.

Officers say she's settling in nicely and the "PAWfect new addition" to the force.

OTHER STORIES NEWS CENTER MAINE VIEWERS ARE READING

RELATED: Messy storm threatens the weekend

RELATED: Video of Grinch scaring kids during photoshoot makes internet's heart grow 3 sizes

RELATED: Dolly Parton's Heartstrings releases on Netflix