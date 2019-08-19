CUSHING, Maine — Maine has added a new officer to its ranks.

10-year-old Travis Allen, who goes by 'Officer Travis', moved to Maine from North Carolina in late July.

In Maine, Officer Travis plans to continue his mission of thanking every law enforcement officer he meets for their service.

One of the first places he went to meet Maine law enforcement was the Maine State Prison.

Travis is most confident in his uniform, talking to his "fellow officers."

Since police officers visited his pre-school, Travis has loved everything law enforcement.

He has visited countless departments in his home state of North Carolina and developed quite the collection, which he shows off on his Facebook page.

Prison officials were excited to meet a young aspiring officer.

Maine Department of Corrections Commissioner Randal Liberty says, "To have a person support law enforcement the way he does is fantastic."

"It makes the officers feel good that they're recognized," says Liberty. "I think it's a good example for community members to recognize the sacrifice and the hard work that happens every day from the people in public safety."

In return for Officer Travis' support, the prison rolled out the red carpet, giving him a tour of the facility and letting him train with its special operations unit.

To learn more about Officer Travis and his mission, visit his Facebook Page.