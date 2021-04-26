MDIFW names Game Warden of the Year

Congratulations to Brock Clukey, a 24-year-veteran of the Maine Warden Service

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) announced its 2020 Warden on the Year on Monday.

Brock Clukey of Andover is a 24-year veteran who patrols the Andover District. According to a Facebook post, he started his career as a summer whitewater Deputy Game Warden and was then hired as a full-time game warden in 1997.

In the post, the MDIFW said the Andover community trusts Warden Clukey as he still has the same can-do attitude that he had 24 years ago.