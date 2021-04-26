MDIFW names Game Warden of the Year

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife (MDIFW) announced its 2020 Warden on the Year on Monday.
Brock Clukey of Andover is a 24-year veteran who patrols the Andover District. According to a Facebook post, he started his career as a summer whitewater Deputy Game Warden and was then hired as a full-time game warden in 1997.
In the post, the MDIFW said the Andover community trusts Warden Clukey as he still has the same can-do attitude that he had 24 years ago.
At work, Warden Clukey's role includes catching intentional violators, managing his warden specialty team assignments, and working with other agencies. When he's off the clock, he's spending quality time with his wife Jane, and their two daughters Emma and Paisley.