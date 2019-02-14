BANGOR, Maine — Communication is a key component of all healthy relationships, but studies show most of us aren't talking enough.

In a study by the University of California Los Angeles, 30 dual-career couples talked to each other less than 35 minutes a week, and most of that talk was about running errands.

Now, a group of research scientists who specialize in marriage and family is trying to get couples communicating better by going on dates.

In their book "Eight Dates," they outline 8 conversations you should have with your partner which aim to confirm that you're a strong match or rekindle your connection.

Author Dr. John M. Gottman says the dates are meant to be light-spirited.

"These 8 dates are designed not to be confrontational, but to be fun and to open the heart. Both people will be talking about things that are important to them, like what is fun and adventure and play to you? What are you all about when you want to play and explore? What lovemaking has been really positive for you in our relationship? What does it mean to trust somebody? What does it mean to feel committed?"

After studying couples for 46 years, Gottman says his number one piece of advice is to be a better listener. "My one piece of advice is that when your partner is upset, that the world stops spinning and you listen. I take notes. When my wife says 'we need to talk,' then I get out the notebook and I really listen to her."

According to the authors, the 8 conversations you need to have with your significant other deal with these 8 themes: trust & commitment, addressing conflict, sex & intimacy, work & money, family, fun & adventure, spirituality, and dreams.



