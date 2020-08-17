Market Basket in Westbrook opening Friday

The second Market Basket location in Maine is coming to Westbrook on Friday.

It's finally here!

The new Market District location in Westbrook, located at 90 Rock Row Suite 110, will open Friday, August 21, Operations Manager David McLean said.

McLean mentioned that the store will have social distancing measures in place with plexiglass, one-way traffic aisles, and the use of masks. There will be a limited amount of shoppers allowed in the store at a time.

All celebratory opening day festivities have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but McLean said there may be one for the Rock Row plaza as a whole in the future.

This location will be open every day from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Senior hours are every day from 6 a.m. – 7 a.m.

The only other Market Basket in Maine is in Biddeford.