MILFORD, Maine — Flooded roads are a concern in many towns throughout the state right now.

On Wednesday in Milford, a car got stuck in the water after going around the barricades on Greenfield Road. The road has been closed since Sunday because of high water in the area.

State Police say the driver got stranded after someone locked the cage on the Stud Mill Road and this was his only way out so he went around the barricades to get to route 2.

"Do not pass the barricades," says State Trooper Jeremy Caron. "It's been a rough spring with a lot of runoff and high waters everywhere, especially in this area. We have a lot of flooded roads throughout the state so don't go past the barricades."

The driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and get to dry land.