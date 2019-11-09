BOWDOIN, Maine — A man with a close connection to the September 11 attacks is biking 184 miles to honor 9/11 victims.

Bowdoin Security Officer Allen Daniels is starting his ride at midnight on Sept. 11, 2019, at the summit of Cadillac Mountain in Acadia National Park. His ride will end at Bowdoin College.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Daniels was stationed at Fort Myer, right outside Arlington National Cemetery and the Pentagon.

When a hijacked plane was flown into the Pentagon, killing 64 people on board and 125 people in the building, his unit was among the first responders to the search and rescue operation.

After the attacks, Daniels turned to cycling as a way to cope with his PTSD.

Daniels is raising money for Windy Warrior's Adrenaline Therapy Program, which introduces veterans to activities and behaviors can help them recover from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).