GUILFORD, Maine — Since 1993, Make-A-Wish Maine has been granting wishes for children who are critically ill all over the state. On Wednesday, in Guilford --- wish number 1,500 was to a six-year-old boy battling a brain tumor.

6-year-olds Abel Richardson is battling a brain tumor in his brain stem. His wish was to have a superhero themed Go-Kart.

Surround by his family and friends at Piscataquis Community Elementary School, Abel was surprised during an assembly to kick off winter carnival at school.

