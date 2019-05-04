BANGOR, Maine — This weekend, the City of Bangor will be at the center of a huge invasion of super heroes, super villains and comic book fans of all ages. The Bangor Comic and Toy Convention is taking over the Cross Insurance Center on Friday April 5, through Sunday April 8.

Exhibits there featuring everything from film, to video games, to comics to action figures and much more. The convention also features multiple guest celebrities.

In the midst of all of the different booths and displays, are Mainers with a passion.

"It's very much a community of artists that can come together and showcase what they love," said Shane Grant, a filmmaker with Bangor based production company Cemetery Theater.

"It's good to be a geek. It's good to be a nerd, and come out here and enjoy some things that you don't get to in your 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. day job," added Grant.

Cemetery Theater will screening some of their films as part of the convention. The group doesn't take no for an answer, and works to create entertaining comedy/horror films because of the passion they have.

Passion is the common theme for other Maine based vendors. Mike Lawry works with Northeast Collectibles, and is displaying and selling his extensive collection. "Anything you could ask for, it's all here. There's not a better place for a nerd or geek to be," said Lawry.

Like Cemetery Theater, Northeast Collectibles is a local retailer of all things "geek" and whole lot more. The organization used the Bangor Market Bazaar as a normal retail space.

Having a place to sell items however isn't always the norm for Maine based collectors. Most work full-time jobs in addition to the time and dedication they put into collecting and art making.

One of the local art makers with pieces on display at the convention is Clinton Pettengill of CP Sketch. He uses his own creativity to transform video game characters into art. "I make dioramas. I make models. A lot of things inspired by growing up in the arcade era," said Pettengill.

"It's that love for making, and love for video games that just drives me into constantly making stuff," said Pettengill.

There are many Maine vendors being features at the Bangor Comic and Toy Convention, all with very different tastes and interests. One thing is clearly similar however; their passion.