Mainer's 'Roxanne' parody raises awareness about vaccinating against COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland-based non-profit 3Levels has released a music video parody of The Police’s “Roxanne” to raise awareness about vaccinating against COVID-19.

The video includes appearances by health care workers, state medical leaders, parents, faith leaders, coaches, teachers, students, civil servants, and others, who share why they have or plan to be vaccinated.

The group says before publishing, producers sought input from local public health professionals to ensure consistency and accuracy.

The musician who appears in the video, Tyson Weems, grew up in Hallowell and Brunswick and graduated from Bowdoin College in 2000. He currently coaches at Beacon Community Fitness in Portland along with leading 3Levels.org.

According to Weems, his early musical experiences included singing in choirs and playing a variety of instruments, starting with the violin. He also says he first heard and began emulating famed parodist Weird Al Yankovitch at age nine.

3Levels is a 501c3 non-profit "committed to championing an age of connection and collaboration." According to Weems, "central to that mission is facilitating transformative projects for learners in grades six and up. Those involve research, reflection, and active engagement while centering on connection to self, communities, or nature (the three levels on which the organization's name is based)."





