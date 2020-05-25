MAINE, Maine — The last Monday of May is reserved for honoring and remembering the men and women in the United States Military who gave the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for the American people.

During most years, Memorial Day is filled with parades and large gatherings to celebrate those soldiers who never made it home. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, many official events were canceled. However, that didn't stop some Mainers from walking the parade route.

State Representative Peter Lyford gathered local lawmakers to join him in walking the traditional Brewer-Bangor parade route.

“We cannot let this day go by without honoring these folks, my dad was wounded twice and a Purple Heart recipient of World War II and I just and to remember him and everyone who left home and never came back," Lyford said.

Joined by fellow Rep. Richard Campbell, the group walked from the Brewer Auditorium to downtown Bangor and carried flags to remember those lost.

“It’s very important for the next generation to understand how we have this freedom, freedom isn’t free," Campbell said. “That’s the reason we’re here today to make sure the honoring goes on, on Memorial Day, every year.”

Another Memorial Day tradition that wasn't stopped by the coronavirus pandemic is the playing of the bugle or trumpet call 'Taps'. At 3 p.m. on Monday, musicians across the nation joined together to honor our fallen soldiers with a coordinated playing of Taps.

One of those players was Hampden Academy Music Teacher Patrick Michaud.

“I’ve been playing it for years and years, I played it in high school and played it for my dad’s funeral," Michaud said.

His father was a World War II veteran, his brother a Vietnam veteran.

Normally, Michaud is conducting the Hampden Academy Band in the town's parade. But with that not possible, he's still doing his part to pay his respects.

“It’s a day we take to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to defend on our behalf," Michaud said.

Regardless of how the celebrations looked, Mainers were sure to take the time to remember and celebrate those who laid their lives down so we could be free.

