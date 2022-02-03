Mainers fly hand-made Ukrainian flag over Portland

A small group is set to gather every morning and night on Munjoy Hill to show solidarity with Ukraine and its people.

PORTLAND, Maine — Mainers continue to show support for Ukraine as a Russian invasion intensifies overseas.

A small group gathered on Munjoy Hill in Portland to wave a massive Ukrainian flag Tuesday night in solidarity with Ukraine.

Ben Bernard and Victoria Kostadinova Bernard organized the effort on top of the hill by the East End Community School overlooking the city and the passing cars on I-295.

While some helped brace the flag in the wind, others held signs calling for peace in Ukraine.

Come join us on Munjoy Hill by East End School every morning 7-8am and if not too snowy 5-6 pm. We hope to be up there every day! StandwithUkraine! Posted by Victoria Kostadinova on Monday, February 28, 2022

The couple told NEWS CENTER Maine they were looking for ways to show their support, and when they could not find any, they came up with their own.

They sewed the giant blue and yellow flag, attached it to large poles, and took to social media to invite community members and friends to help display it.

"It's up to every single person individually to stand up and say no. We have to protect our democracies," Victoria Kostadinova Bernard said.

Kostadinova said she and her husband do not have direct connections to Ukraine. They decided it was essential to show the impact being felt there ultimately affects everyone.

"It's going to affect all of us, and it's affecting millions of people right now. It will affect the rest of us for the rest of our lives," Ben Bernard said.

The couple said they hope to stand and wave the flag every morning from 7-8 and night from 5-6, so long as the attacks on Ukraine continue.