DURHAM, Maine — When you think of winter in Maine, camping is probably not the first outdoor activity that comes to mind. However, some Mainers are doing it and loving it!

In this case, we're talking about something more along the lines of "glamping."

At Maine Forest Yurts, a family-owned business in Durham, guests can take advantage of the winter months by staying in one of its five yurts right in the middle of the beautiful Maine woods.

The original owner is Survivor winner Bob Crowley and his wife. Their daughter Page Atherton has since joined the business.

Maine Forest Yurts books up most weekends during the winter. While during the summer they get visitors from all over the world, they say their winter season visitors are mostly locals.