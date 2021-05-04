Mainers affected by nationwide Spectrum outage

It's not just you, people all over the state and the nation are without TV and internet service.

MAINE, USA — Mainers statewide are without Spectrum TV and internet service Monday evening.

NEWS CENTER Maine has heard from people experiencing outages from Portland to Bristol to Bangor.

This appears to be part of a nationwide outage.

In a tweet, Spectrum responded to the issue and said it is working as quickly as possible to restore service and could be back by 10 p.m. in Portland.

We are aware of an issue affecting services at this time for Spectrum customers in Maine. We're working diligently to restore your service as quickly as possible & apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your patience. — Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) April 5, 2021

Due to the outage, the City of Portland's meeting is now rescheduled for April 12.

Meeting is being postponed to next Monday, April 12 now due to internet outage in order to ensure everyone who wants to engage can. #portlandme https://t.co/GogZnOBb9b — City of Portland, Maine (@CityPortland) April 5, 2021

And yes, this outage is even affecting our NCM team.

No Netflix, no streaming with @GetSpectrum internet outage. No problem! Good reminder you can watch us for free over the air via antenna. They’re cheap and can come in handy. Crisp, clean HD signal from the WCSH transmitter on Winn Mountain. pic.twitter.com/AaiPQEx0Ak — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) April 5, 2021

The most 2021 moment yet: Frantically writing a script in a rundown over a slow but steady cellular hotspot about the #spectrumoutage because most of the state doesn’t have internet...to tell the state it doesn’t have internet. 💪🏼 @NEWSCENTERmaine — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) April 5, 2021

I blamed my dog before realizing my boyfriend took him for a ride 🤦🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/GfTRPUwOJA — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) April 5, 2021