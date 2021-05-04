Mainers affected by nationwide Spectrum outage

MAINE, USA — Mainers statewide are without Spectrum TV and internet service Monday evening.
NEWS CENTER Maine has heard from people experiencing outages from Portland to Bristol to Bangor.
This appears to be part of a nationwide outage.
In a tweet, Spectrum responded to the issue and said it is working as quickly as possible to restore service and could be back by 10 p.m. in Portland.
Due to the outage, the City of Portland's meeting is now rescheduled for April 12.
And yes, this outage is even affecting our NCM team.
This story will be updated.