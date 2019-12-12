WATERFORD, Maine — AQS QuiltWeek in Daytona Beach, Florida will feature 422 quilts from around the world, and one of those was made in Maine.

Regan Martin of Waterford has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Pineapple Hexie Stars.

This international contest exhibition includes entries from 35 states and 13 countries. Hundreds of quilters will compete for $54,000 in cash awards on Feb 26-28, 2020.