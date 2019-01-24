In 2014 Stephanie Lay posted, on Facebook, a photo of her son Bryce grilling vegetables. The two were getting ready to make their grilled salsa. A family recipe.

Friends were intrigued. "Within two weeks I had 109 orders, a patent attorney, a food scientist, the USDA was involved and everything just ballooned from there" Lay said.

Maine-Tex Grilled Salsa was off and running in the kitchen of Lay's Windham home. Bryce, now 18 year old, who has severe autism, was the inspiration.

Bryce was diagnosed with autism when he was two years old. And for almost two decades Lay, a single mother, struggled financially. She also grappled with the heartache and challenges of severe autism and a self-injurious behavior disorder.

Making salsa has helped Bryce tremendously.

"He does every aspect of this job, but the jarring and the paperwork." Lay, beaming with pride, recalled how Bryce once grilled 400lbs of tomatoes in four hours by himself. "It's really just a beautiful thing to see him from just doing little things to now running a grill."

In 2015 Lay and her salsa company got its first big break at Hannaford in West Falmouth. Tomatoes were on sale for 99 cents a pound. Stephanie walked up to a store manager to thank him for the sale. She also started chatting with him about Maine-Tex Salsa and its mission to one day be able to employ people with autism and those who are on the spectrum.

The store manager Doug Mercier was hooked. He has a niece with autism and a love of salsa. Hannaford in West Falmouth was the first store to stock Maine-Tex Salsa.

Today Maine-Tex Salsa is in 48 Hannaford stores and almost 90 other boutique and specialty stores.

"I love it. I love being a business woman. I love growing this unexpected company." Lay said.

Bryce does too.

"As a matter of fact if you ask him what does your family business he says making salsa! It's pretty awesome." Lay says.

Lay is also celebrating another huge goal. A commercial kitchen, store front and bistro in Gray. And her ability to now start hiring people with autism and those who are on the spectrum.

"Our very last batch in our house before we moved here (commercial kitchen) was 1,876 jars. We had jars everywhere."

Now Lay, Bryce and her three employees, David Tevanian, Jackson Boissonneault, and Gavin Lynch are a team. Working hard and getting ready for their grand opening this Saturday, January 26th at their new location on 81 Gray Road in Gray.

On the menu--- coffee, muffins, breakfast burritos and quiche and grilled chili for lunch. And of course chips and Maine-Tex Grilled Salsa.

"It's just really changed his life so much." Tearing up Lay said "it's a life I didn't think we were going to be able to live and now we're living a lift that pretty awesome. Not only for us but for other people who need to work who need to feel a part of our society."

Lay isn't afraid to admit that she is still on welfare, but she knows in her heart it won't be for long.

"Just to start from welfare, to nothing to being where we are today, it's pretty awesome. Things movies are about."