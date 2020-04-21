MAINE, USA — The Maine Warden Service, working with the Maine Border Patrol, Maine Forest Service, West Forks Fire and Rescue, Upper Kennebec Ambulance and civilian volunteers, rescued an injured hiker who had to be Lifeflighted after he slipped and fell 30 feet down an embankment into Moxie Gorge Monday afternoon.

Antonio Jacobs, 18, of China, Maine, was hiking with three other friends at Moxie Falls at approximately 4:30 p.m. when he slipped and fell 30 feet down an embankment to the edge of Moxie Stream at the base of the falls.

Jacobs was immobile and unable to move due to his injuries. He was loaded into a Stokes Rescue Basket, was extracted out of the gorge by 7:00 p.m., and then flown by Lifeflight Helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center for abrasions, and injuries to his ankle, knee and ribs.

This story will be updated.

