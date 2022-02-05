Maine seeks artist to work in most remote part of the state

The department says one selected artist and a guest will receive lodging at the wilderness waterway’s Lock Dam Camp, a one-room cabin, for two weeks in August.

Maine is looking for an artist to hone their craft in one of the most remote parts of New England.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands stewards a visiting artist program that allows artists to work in the Allagash Wilderness Waterway.

