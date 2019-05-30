GORHAM, Maine — More than 100 students from high schools across the state are at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham.

They're attending the 40th annual Maine Youth Leadership seminar.

The tenth grade 'ambassadors', from nearly 90 schools in Maine, were nominated by their school to attend the four day program.

The seminar will focus on helping Maine's youth build character, leadership skills and civic commitment.

Sessions will give students an in-depth understanding of local government, teach them how to foster communication and help them understand the challenges facing diverse populations.

Tom Renehan has been volunteering for the program for 13 years.

"The first kids I was involved with are now in their 30's, they're moms and dads, college graduates, they are productive in their community."

Renehan says they're utilizing the skills they learned at this unique seminar.

"It gives them a certain level of confidence. It gives them awareness of community, gives them awareness of a bigger picture of the state, it gives them some pretty decent leadership skills to take home with them" Renehan said.

Leadership skills, Renehan says, that are critical to success.

"People don't know enough about leadership and don't practice it. As we teach leadership to our kids and they grow, especially when they come back, it's critically important they take it into the workplace."

The Maine Youth Leadership seminar is provided at no cost to students or the schools. And it's run entirely by volunteers.

Many of them, former students who attended the seminar when they were sophomores.

Jason Tarr, who is now board president of the organization, came to the program 16 years ago when he was a 10th grader at Hermon High School.

"This is the first time they've really been able to really think of who they are as a person as a individual. We don't tell them to do anything, or this is what you need to do. They're able to experience that on their own, they're able to come to their own conclusions and really develop their own story."

Maddi Leadley just graduated from Loyola University. She attended the seminar when she was a sophomore at Scarborough High School. Now she's back as a volunteer.

"What made me come back, what I loved the most was the no judgement moto. Most kids have never been in that environment where they're entirely allowed to be themselves and not be judged. That was so freeing and exciting and opened up so many possibilities."

Luke Conroy, a former ambassador from Noble High School, is also back as a volunteer.

"The love, the community, the positivity from this program is unmatched to anything I've experienced. It really taught me how to stay positive, how to meet new people and how to interact with all types of people and I think that is really valuable going forward."

The 10th grade ambassadors will be exposed to an aggressive schedule this weekend. There will be speakers, leadership games, a mock town hall and a talent show, just to name a few of the activities.

The ambassadors are excited for the experience.

Emily Cormier is a 10th grader at Baxter Academy in Portland.

"You learn communication, better, that's a big thing you need when you're trying to be a leader and manage groups as well as be able to work with people better."

In addition to teaching leadership skills, the program will emphasize character building and developing a passion for volunteerism.

"I want them to leave with the confidence in themselves, to feel like their able to make a difference, that their voices are heard and hopefully we'll prepare them to make a difference" says MYL Board President Jason Tarr.

More than 4,000 students have participated in the Maine Youth Leadership seminar since the program started in 1980.