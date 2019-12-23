GORHAM, Maine — With cruisers packed with presents, Gorham Police officers and volunteers went door to door Wednesday playing ‘Santa’ for those in need.

But the gifts were not for just the good little girls and boys. Instead, they were for people most forget about this time of year—our senior citizens.

“It gets better every year,” Buffy Houp said. “Seniors love to see the officers.”

Houp, a volunteer with the department, has helped organize the effort for years.

It is part of the ‘Be A Santa to a Senior’ program sponsored by the Home Instead company.

RELATED: NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019

Home Instead provides care to the elderly where they live for those who do not want to have to go to a long-term nursing facility.

This year alone the ‘Be A Santa’ program served more than 500 people in Cumberland County.

"It makes you feel good,” Eileen Ring said.

Ring answered the door of her home to find officers with gifts to put under her own tree Wednesday morning.

RELATED: Dr. Jessica Meir: "Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth!"

It was a chance for her to visit, smile and remember that she is loved.

This Christmas will be especially hard for her.

"My husband passed away last year. It will be a year this Saturday,” Ring said.

Ring is among the dozens of seniors who received donated gifts this year.

It is all possible because of the help of more than 100 volunteers across several communities.

RELATED: 'Be a Santa to a Senior'

The need continues to grow as Maine’s aging population continues to boom, according to organizers.

It has forced the program to grow, too.

"There are so many people. We grew last year by 45-percent and this year again by 28-percent,” Kathy Damon with Home Instead said.

For the officers getting to play their part, it is truly rewarding.

"It's exciting to see these people and have them see us for what we really are,” Sgt. Dana Thompson said.

You can learn more about the program and how you can help at beasantatoasenior.com.