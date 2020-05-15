MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You've probably heard the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

To help Mainers struggling with working from home during the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit Rural Aspirations Project launched the new website Community Learning for Maine, or CL4ME.

CL4ME aims to connect Maine educators, community leaders, and families to join together and build strong connections through knowledge resources. Mainers can take part or lead a wide variety of classes, discussions, and webinars through the website.

The objective of this knowledge sharing between schools and communities, while so many are remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic is to build long-term collaborations while also compiling Maine's many resources. The website's creator Korah Soll thought of the idea when many Mainers began remote learning earlier this year and saw a need for learning resources to be contained in one place.

"We felt that if we were able to pull all of these resources together into one place, that we could really help to alleviate some of the stress on parents and on teachers for planning amazing events for their kids," Soll told NEWS CENTER Maine.

For those who interested in learning something new or want to contribute to the website's resources, click here.

