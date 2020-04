NEWRY, Maine — Originally built in 1811, Artists' Bridge crossing the Sunday River in Newry was lost to flood in 1869. After being rebuilt in 1872, it was in use until the late 1950s. Now, it's a popular place for weddings, photography, fishing, and picnics.

