Maine men make emergency plane landing in Aroostook County

MAINE, USA — Two Maine men are suffering non life-threaening injuries after making an emergency landing in an airplane Wednesday afternoon.

Around 12:50 p.m, Leigh Smith, 35, of Presque Isle was giving flight instruction in his airplane to Cody Anderson, 26, of Levant when the engine failed and they w e re forced to make an emergency landing. Emergency crews responded to the area near T17 R3 off Sullivan Road in Aroostook County.

The plane came to rest in a clear cut and had front end and wing damage.

