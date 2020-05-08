Maine men make emergency plane landing in Aroostook County

MAINE, USA — Two Maine men are suffering non life-threaening injuries after making an emergency landing in an airplane Wednesday afternoon.
Around 12:50 p.m, Leigh Smith, 35, of Presque Isle was giving flight instruction in his airplane to Cody Anderson, 26, of Levant when the engine failed and they were forced to make an emergency landing. Emergency crews responded to the area near T17 R3 off Sullivan Road in Aroostook County.
The plane came to rest in a clear cut and had front end and wing damage.
Both men were transported to Fort Kent Regional Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation by the Portland office of the FAA and Northeast office of the NTSB.