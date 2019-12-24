PORTLAND, Maine — It is no Hollywood film set, but David Wolfe’s studio is a place where masterpieces are made.

The master printer specializes in restoring and using antique presses to make prints, books and documents of every shape and size.

"It's art,” Wolfe said.

Little did he know that art would take him from Downtown Portland to the big screen for a part in the new Little Women movie.

“The film people called me up,” he said. "They heard we might have some equipment that was appropriate."

The press that could date back more than 150 years was rescued from a Biddeford mill building, according to Wolfe.

He had just finished restoring it when he got the call last fall.

Wolfe and his press traveled to Boston to shoot the scene where he prints books fit for the time period of the film.

The story, based on the 1868 novel by ‎Louisa May Alcott, follows the coming of age of sisters following the Civil War.

The new film set to debut in theaters nationwide Christmas Day features big-name stars like Emma Watson, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

“I kept my cool. I didn't say, ‘I love your work!’ I was cool about it,” Wolfe laughed.

The Portland-based print maker said he is proud to have played a part in keeping history alive.

More importantly, he said it matters to him that the movie will depict printing accurately.

“I'm really happy. It was the director who decided they were going to show this process in a proper way,” Wolfe said.

The press itself will be featured, but is unclear if Wolfe himself will be shown on camera.