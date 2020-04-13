MAINE, USA — The state of Maine is looking for an artist to spend two weeks in solitude in one of the most remote parts of the state.

The state is taking applications for the Allagash Wilderness Waterway Visiting Artist Program.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry says the program “provides artists with the opportunity to immerse themselves in a remote, rustic wilderness, to interpret and share their experiences through their medium.”

The selected artist will receive lodging at Lock Dam Camp, a one-room cabin on the northern end of Chamberlain Lake in the North Maine Woods.

While a few months ago, such an opportunity may not have appealed to quite as many people. But now that we're practicing social distancing, this sounds like a pretty great way to do it.

Applications are due April 30.

The application consists of the following items:

A brief resumé and summary of your creative work;

A single page statement describing your artistic plan during your stay and your intended accomplishments while in Allagash Wilderness Waterway;

A description of the evening program(s) and open-studio session(s) to be provided to the public while in the AWW;

Names and contact information of two references who know your work;

An appropriate sample of your recent work. Samples should be adequate to display your style and talent, but reasonable in size or quantity to be reviewed by a panel. Materials will NOT be returned after the review process

More information available HERE.

