Maine island welcomes baby for first time in more than 90 years

A baby born in September is the first baby born on Little Cranberry Island in more than 90 years.

Aaron and Erin Gray welcomed their sixth child Azalea Belle Gray on September 26th at home in the town of Islesford.

Get this, the last baby born on the island before Azalea was her late great grandfather Warren Fernald in 1927.

"Although it seems coincidental, we make up a big part of the population," said Erin Gray.

The town clerk said only about 80 people live on the island during the winter.

"Maybe it's not such a coincidence," said Gray.

All of the Gray's other children were born on the mainland. Gray said she planned an island birth this time because their home back onshore was being rented.

"With the weather being good, I always thought I would do a birth out here. All of my other babies have been born in January and February when the weather is terrible," said Gray.

As for Azalea's great grandfather, he died in 2005. Erin thinks he would gladly give over the title of 'the last baby born on Little Cranberry Island' to one of his own.

"He would probably have some wisecrack. He was a full-blown fisherman for sure and he would have been supportive," said Gray.

Especially since the title is still in the family.