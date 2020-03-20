AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills Friday directed Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso to open all inland waters for fishing and to waive the requirement that anglers need a recreational fishing license to fish the inland waters of Maine.

The order, which is effective immediately, will run through April 30 and is intended to encourage Maine people to enjoy the outdoors as we confront the challenges associated with COVID-19.

The Governor is considering additional measures to make Maine’s great outdoors more accessible to Maine people. She continues to urge those who go out to employ appropriate physical distancing measures recommended by the U.S. CDC.

“During these times, getting outside and enjoying the outdoors is a wonderful way to recharge, while maintaining social distancing practices,” said Commissioner Camuso. “Waiving the requirements for a license will give people more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.”

Effective immediately, any person (except those whose license has been suspended or revoked) may fish without a license through April 30, 2020. This change does not apply to activities that require a commercial freshwater fishing license or permit.

Also effective immediately, all inland waters that traditionally open to open water fishing on April 1 will now be open to open water fishing. This change does not open any body of water to ice fishing that is currently closed to ice fishing. All other tackle, length and bag limits and special regulations still apply.

In conjunction with MDIFW temporarily waiving the requirement that anglers need a recreational fishing license to fish the inland waters of Maine, The Department of Marine Resources also waived the requirement that saltwater anglers must join the state’s saltwater registry, effective immediately through April 30.

For more information on the rules and regulations on your favorite water, click here.

