A new report says Maine is the number-one vacation home spot in the country. The study was done by IPX 1031. They analyzed US Census Bureau data for more than 29,000 communities and determined how many homes were seasonal getaways.

According to their findings, roughly 1-in-5 houses in Maine registered as a vacation property. 19.3% of the states homes were getaway spots making it the highest in the U.S.

The top three towns in Maine ranked as follows

Cape Neddick, Maine: 63.8% vacation homes

Winter Harbor, Maine: 53.8% vacation homes

Castine, Maine: 47.5% vacation homes

Vermont and New Hampshire came in respectively second and third on the list with Vermont having 17% vacation homes and N.H. with 12%.