PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Flower Show is one of the region's biggest annual gardening and horticultural shows. Landscapers, exhibitors, designers and horticulturists converge to show the public what's new for the coming season.

This year’s show runs from March 27-31 at Thompson's Point in Portland.

The 11 garden displays are designed not to just be looked at, but walked through. In fact, that is the theme of this year’s show: "A Walk in Maine."

"We've created an environment that invites you to interact with the native plants and immerse in the environments that characterize Maine," organizers say. "Stroll through the plantings, stone structures, waterscapes and covetous blooms, and don't be surprised if on your walk you feel you've been transported to a spring garden in Down East Maine, a coastal backyard, or a charming Maine neighborhood where the designers and growers have transformed the block."

The show will feature display gardens, horticultural industry expert speakers and items for sale from local landscapers, garden centers and nurseries.

Outdoor living and entertaining displays which include hot tubs, decks, stone work and water features. There will also be a Children’s Garden where people of all ages can get a hands-on gardening experience and an opportunity to learn about plants, and the food, fruit and flowers they produce.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY, March 27 ( Gala & Awards Ceremony ) 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

) THURSDAY, March 28 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, March 29 10 a.m. 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 30 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, March 31 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



GALA PREVIEW

Color is coming!

The Maine Flower Show will open its doors for the premiere gala on Wednesday night, so crews are working fast to install the rocks, stones, dirt plants and mulch designed to feed the souls starving for some color this time of year.

"It’s been a long winter," said Mark Faunce of the Maine Landscapers and Nursery Association. He's the man in charge of this year’s show.

As of Monday afternoon, front-end loaders were humming in and out of Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland, hauling the heaviest of the trees and stones that will be featured in the 13 display gardens.

There will also be vendors offering their home and garden related wares.

"The show is a little smaller this year," Faunce said.

Because of construction at Thompson's Point, the tents that are attached to Brick South will be located in front instead of behind the building, so they will not have quite as much space. On-site parking will also be limited to handicapped spaces, again due to construction.

The Flower Show has buses that will be running constantly between the show and arranged lots at the Maine Mall across from Hannaford, as well as at the Italian Heritage Center.

Tickets will be sold at the door only, at this point. They're $20 and discounts are available for both veterans and seniors.

Wednesday night's evening gala event costs $50 per ticket.

PREPARATION

The flowers didn't arrive at Thompson's Point until Monday, but the location was already transforming its interior over the weekend to appear as if you were walking outside. Set up began Thursday morning on March 21.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Clay Gordon spoke with an organizer, chairperson Mark Faunce, about this year's Maine Flower Show.

For more information on event parking, tickets and seminar schedule, visit maineflowershow.com.