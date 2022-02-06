Maine dermatologist highlights importance of wearing sunscreen every day

Dr. Renaldi says up to 80% of UV radiation is still present on overcast days. UV exposure can cause burns, wrinkles, spots, and even skin cancer.

MAINE, Maine — Even with clouds in the sky, applying sunscreen every day is not what many people do. But it's something dermatologist and pathologist Dr. Carmen Renaldi said is extremely important.

Renaldi works at Dermatology Associates in Portland.

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends you apply and reapply sunscreen every time you are exposed to the sun.

In addition to applying sunscreen, you should also seek shade, avoid the sun during peak hours (which is typically from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ), and wear protective clothing.

"Skin cancer is very common. One in five Americans will get skin cancer, and of that — melanoma is very deadly — 20 Americans will die of melanoma every day, and sun exposure is the most preventable risk factor regarding melanoma or skin cancer. What you should look out for is SPF 30 or greater," Renaldi said. "Higher SPF doesn't necessarily protect significantly more, and then you want a broad spectrum of SPF ratings as well."

Renaldi said up to 80% of UV radiation is still present on overcast days. He said by putting on sunscreen, you are protecting yourself from that cancer-causing agent. UV exposure can also cause burns, wrinkles, and spots.

"Most people apply sunscreen incorrectly. You are supposed to put it on 15 minutes before you are exposed to the sun, and then you are supposed to re-apply it every two hours. And most people go wrong there," Renaldi said. "In addition, if you are sweating or swimming after you towel off, you are supposed to reapply it thereafter."

Renaldi said you should buy a sunscreen that you will be comfortable wearing and using every day.

"If it's a white, thick sunscreen that you are going to hate wearing, I wouldn't choose that product. Try a variety of them and see which one works best for you," he said.

Sunscreens come in creams, sticks, gels, and sprays.

Renaldi doesn't recommend people use the spray sunscreens because they are not tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Instead, he recommends the lotion ones.

"You don't really know how much you are applying, and inhalation of that can be dangerous," the dermatologist said.

Many people like to go to the beach and tan, but Renaldi said there is no safe tan.

"A tan is the skin's way of telling you it's being damaged by the UV exposure. You are putting yourself at risk for skin cancer if you are getting tanned," he said. "There are fake tans and bronzer lotions. Those are safe, and I would recommend using those."

If you are a parent, Renaldi said sunscreens are approved for babies six months of age and older. He said kids should always use sunscreen when going to school or outdoors.