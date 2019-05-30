OGUNQUIT, Maine — Paul and Wini Mason are still joking, teasing and laughing at each other even after 75 years of marriage.

"He says we are still getting used to each other," 95-year-old Wini tells me as she sits holding hands with her husband. Wini says the reason their marriage has worked, "because I am the smart one."

On May 14, the couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary and it has been a big year for the Masons - on January 23 Paul turned 100.

"It's no big deal," Paul says after checking with Wini that he really is 100.

Both from Brookline Massachusetts, the couple summered in Maine throughout their childhoods. Paul's family vacationed in Ogunquit and Wini's in Wells on Moody Beach. Being five years older, Paul and Wini's paths never crossed in High School or while on summer holidays until Wini's cousin told Paul he thought the two should meet.

Paul called Wini and that was the beginning of a more than seven decades partnership. Wini was 20 and Paul 25 when they wed in 1944 at the height of World War II. Paul had graduated from Boston University and was serving in the Air Force. The couple only had a short time together before Paul was sent overseas to Burma and later India where he would fly the dangerous transport over the Himalayas to supply the Chinese war effort known as the hump.

"It was not a happy kind of situation," Paul recalls.

Wini would not see her husband for a year and a half. "I was worried he wouldn't survive," Wini remembers.

"While he was overseas fighting the war, saving democracy, I went back to school and got my masters degree." Wini graduated from Simmons College and became a psychiatric social worker.

When Paul returned home he began working in the family import business in downtown Boston and Wini and he started a family. They had two sons, Peter, and Jimmy and one daughter, Wendy.

Just as their families had done for them, they took their children to Maine every summer. They built the house they live in now in 1954 and moved into it full time in 1993.

"I don’t know many things that we haven’t seen eye to eye on," Wini says as she looks at Paul.

Paul's memory is not as good as it once was but the couple live on their own with someone coming to help them a few days a week. Wini still drives to the local grocery store and to the post office but laments that they are both now using canes to stay steady on their feet.

75 years of marriage Wini and Paul Mason on their wedding day, May 14, 1944. Paul was in the Air Force and Wini was studying at Simmons College in Boston.

The Masons have been active members of both their communities in Brookline Mass. and in Ogunquit. They helped establish the Wells-Ogunquit senior center and were both very politically active. Wini says volunteering in their community was something they always did together.

"I think people are too self-involved. They are not caring enough about people in the community." Wini says if people don't care about their community how can they care for one another in a marriage.

Three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren now enjoy visiting the couple in their seaside home. All three of their kids settled in New England which is a point of pride for the Masons, and they say all are happily married in part no doubt because of the example set by their mother and father.

"Find things that you can share together and enjoy together," Wini recommends for a healthy marriage. Paul says he enjoyed traveling with his wife all over the world.

Paul and Wini Mason celebrate 75 years of marriage. Paul is 100 and Wini is 95. The couple live in the house they built in 1954 in Ogunquit, Maine.

"That was something," Paul recollects.

"Listen to what they have to say and if you disagree with it - disagree with it, but in a way that that they understand why," Wini recommends.

Wini admits that she is the intense one in the marriage but concedes that Paul has tolerated her intensity and joked about it over their decades together. After all their years of marriage, Wini says it is Paul's gentleness and his humor that she loves most.

A century-old sense of humor that continues on.

"Oh god, she’s tough," answers Paul when I ask what he loves most about his wife.

"We are cognizant of the fact that if we have three more years together we're lucky," Wini explains. The couple is using the time they have left to sort through old pictures and make photo albums for their posterity so they can all know how much they loved one another.