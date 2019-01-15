During the long winter months, Ed and Shirley Raymond give their woodland friends a hand in surviving the season by feeding deer in Northeast Township.

They couple has gotten pretty close to their four-legged friends even naming a few,"Gimpy", "Old Timer", "Nippy" who are their favorites. The rest, they affectionately call "The Freeloaders".

They've been feeding the local wildlife behind their store, "Raymond's Country Store," since 1978.

The feeding begins at the start of December and runs until April Fool's Day.

The Raymonds say the deer enjoy old bread and grain, which is paid for by donations.

"They're our kids", says Shirley. "And, our entertainment!"

Perhaps, Henry David Thoreau said it best: "I believe that there is a subtle magnetism in Nature, which, if we unconsciously yield to it, will direct us aright."